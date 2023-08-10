Kambua’s sweet birthday tribute to first born son





Kenyan gospel artiste Kambua has melted the hearts of her loyal fans and followers with a soul-churning birthday tribute to her firstborn child.

In an Instagram post by the singer, Kambua went all out in celebrating the fourth birthday of her son, acknowledging the blessing he has been in her life.

“1…2…3…4 FOUR years my big boy! Happy birthday Nathaniel! My warrior baby, my joy bringer, tomato slayer, and president of kosokoso! My son. You’ve taught me so much, about God, and life… your very existence is proof that what God cannot do, does not exist!” read Kambua’s post in part.

The mother of three went on to proclaim just how her son reminds her of her late father just by how he dances.

“I love you my boy. I love your songs, how you randomly break into dance, just like my papa, who now rests. God protect you. God keep you. God favor you. God show you his goodness, all the days of your life! I love you Papi! Happy birthday,” she concluded.

Just a month ago, the adored artiste also celebrated her daughter, Nathalie’s first birthday where she praised her via a post on her Instagram.

In a heartfelt message, Kambua reflected on her challenging motherhood journey and the profound blessings that her little princess has brought into her life. Overwhelmed with love, Kambua referred to Nathalie as her chunky slice of heaven. Through a touching message, Kambua acknowledged that Nathalie is not only a precious gift but also a living reminder of God’s faithfulness, healing, and restoration in her life.

She expressed profound gratitude for the healing power her daughter brought into her life. Nathalie became the source of unimaginable joy and love, mending Kambua’s heart in ways she never thought possible.

“My chunky slice of heaven is one. Jehovah you have been so good! Nathalie, you are my living, breathing reminder that God is a promise keeper. A healer. A restorer. You my little princess have healed my heart in ways I never knew were possible,” Kambua wrote.

Kambua celebrated the incredible journey they had embarked upon together and expressed her wishes for Nathalie to live a long, fulfilled life, witnessing the goodness of God in the world.

“See how far we’ve come my Kanyanya! With long life, God will satisfy you and show you his salvation. You will live to see the goodness of God in the land of the living. I love you my baby. I love you! Happy birthday,” Kambua shared.

Kambua has been open and candid about her challenging motherhood journey, which lasted for six years after her marriage.

However, she consistently relied on her faith to guide her through the waiting and uncertainty. In 2020, her unwavering faith was rewarded when she gave birth to her firstborn child.

The news of her second pregnancy further filled her heart with hope and anticipation.

Tragically, in February 2021, Kambua shared the devastating news of the passing of her second child, Malachi Manundu Muthiga Mathu. In 2022, she was blessed with her daughter, Nathalie.

