Painful! Mum mourns daughter who died in accident days after graduation

Natasha Wangari and her mum during her graduation. PHOTO: COURTESY





The joyous celebration of a recent graduation quickly turned into a harrowing tragedy for a Kenyan woman, Josephine Gakii, who lost her only daughter, Natasha Wangari, just a week after she graduated from Africa Nazarene University.

Natasha Wangari, a promising young graduate, donned her cap and gown on Friday, 28th July 2023.

The now-deceased was among the 43 Nazarene University 2023 finalists who graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce with the Accounting Option.

Little did anyone know that this joyous occasion would soon be overshadowed by unimaginable grief.

Josephine Gakii, Natasha’s devastated mother, took to social media to share her heart-wrenching emotions.

In a heartfelt post, she poured out her pain, saying, “Mum talk to me… how will I live… life without you… the plans… the laughter… the promises… can’t hold… joining you… soon…”

“Just a week after graduation, you are no more. Someone tell me where to start. Sioni maana ya kuishi without you baby gal. Life is now meaningless without you… Lord, why me… why her, the only one I had… Pain, this pain, I can’t handle. It’s not easy to let go but…” she continued in her emotional message.

According to a post by Ndungu Nyoro on Facebook, the tragic accident occurred in Naivasha as Natasha and her friends were on their way to Nyahururu, to celebrate the graduation of a close friend.

The accident involved a collision between a bus and a personal car, in which Natasha and three other occupants tragically lost their lives.

Among the victims were Natasha, her cousin, and two friends with whom she had cleared campus with.

May their soul rest in peace.

