Kanye West reported to have secretly married to his employee

In this file photo taken on February 9, 2020 Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. FILE | AFP

Just weeks after finalizing his divorce with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly married one of his employees, Bianca Censori in a private ceremony.

According to TMZ, the marriage of West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, and Censori isn’t technically legal because they haven’t applied for a marriage certificate yet, but the outlet reports that they held a private Beverly Hills ceremony on January 12, 2023, to exchange vows.

It was also reported that the “newlyweds” were spotted dining at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills just a few days ago and that Kanye West was wearing a new band on his left-hand ring finger.

Last month, Kanye West released a song titled Censori Overload, in which he raps, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage,” something that his fans deem rather a little over the top.

Censori works as an architectural designer at Yeezy, reports Vanity Fair, and she joined the company in 2020.

The outlet further reports that Censori is thought to be around 27 years old, almost 20 years younger than the 45-year-old rapper.

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence.

The alleged nuptials come less than two months after the hip-hop artiste officially finalized his divorce from popular reality TV show star. The two had been married for seven years and had four children. Then came their separation, which was nothing short of an ugly affair.

During their separation, Kanye West spent a lot of time-fighting to win back his now ex-wife and going after her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The rapper has drawn a huge amount of backlash recently after making a series of anti-Semitic and racist comments. Several brands cut ties with him, his social media accounts were temporarily suspended and his tuition-based private school, Donda Academy, closed its doors and then reportedly reopened.

Days before his divorce was finalized, he announced that he intends to run for US president in 2024.

