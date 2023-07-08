Karen Nyamu reveals details of her romance with married Samidoh





The love life between Senator-designate Karen Nyamu and her ‘boyfriend’, Mugithi icon Samuel Muchoki, is growing stronger by the day.

In a recent post, she recalled how their whirlwind romance began.

The politician took to her official Facebook page and posted a commemorative photo of the two lovebirds embracing.

However, the caption of the post was written in Kikuyu.

“Akorwo mwedwa wee no uririkane tusherete Nyahururu kirurumo-ni… TBT the year is 2020! Wendo umaga kuraya,” reads the caption.

The post can be loosely translated as: “If my love (referring to Samidoh) can remember, we even visited Nyahururu waterfall. A throwback, the year is 2020. We have been cultivating our love for a long time.

Recently, the politician, who is allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, has been bragging about her ongoing relationship with the Mugithi artist.

On her Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok pages, Karen Nyamu has been uploading photos of her fiancé, who is also a police officer.

They started dating a couple of years ago, a move that has caused a storm in the artist’s marriage and forced his wife, Edday Nderitu, to leave him.

Edday said in a public statement that she was not ready to be in a polygamous marriage.

Samidoh and Edday have three children, while the musician fathered Karen Nyamu’s two children.

Edday flew to the United States (US) with her close friends in May, hinting that she may not return.

She is said to be training for a professional course that could eventually lead to a job in the US.

She is staying with Samidoh’s cousin, Bernice Saroni, in Washington.

