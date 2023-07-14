‘Kenya is not for maandamano!’ Ruto to Raila on anti-government protest





President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to the Azimio la Umoja coalition regarding their planned third wave of anti-government protests.

Speaking on July 14, 2023, in Naivasha, the Head of State emphasized that his government will not tolerate demonstrations that disrupt the country’s governance.

Ruto stated that Raila Odinga and his political allies should confine their protests to their own homes rather than staging them in Kenya.

Ruto asserted, “If there are demonstrations, we will confront them. Extra-constitutional means cannot be used to seize power in Kenya. We have a constitution, we have elections, and the Kenyan people exercised their right to vote last year, electing their leaders. If you aspire for leadership, wait until 2027 when we will meet you and defeat you again.”

He further emphasized that Odinga and his political allies’ primary interest lies in a power-sharing government, referred to as nusu mkate, which Ruto firmly stated would not occur.

“Mimi nitakaa ngumu. Kenya is not for maandamano (I will stand firm. Kenya does not belong to protests),” added Ruto.

During his address in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday, President Ruto called upon Azimio leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cease causing chaos and unrest in the nation.

He accused the handshake partners of utilizing young people to cause damage to properties and obstruct progress in the country.

Ruto expressed his determination to separate himself from Raila and Uhuru, stating their histories of inciting violence during previous administrations.

“He instigated chaos during Moi’s era, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. He repeated the same during the late Mwai Kibaki’s era. He then approached Uhuru with lies, leading to the crumbling of the country’s economy,” stated the Head of State.

Ruto criticized Odinga’s current involvement in his government, accusing him of leading protests that caused harm and casualties.

He also highlighted his government’s commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth, which he believes Odinga opposes.

Since the August 9, 2022, General Election, the two leaders have had an ongoing exchange of verbal attacks.

