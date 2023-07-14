Size 8: Why I had left DJ Mo and challenges in my new calling





Linet Munyali, widely known as Size 8, has shed light on her decision to separate from her husband, DJ Mo, back in 2022 temporarily.

The gospel singer and preacher was speaking at the Radio Maisha breakfast show on July 14 where she acknowledged that every marriage faces challenges, and she had reached a point where she believed the grace in her relationship had ended.

However, her marriage was revived through divine intervention, and she attributed their reconciliation to God’s grace.

Size 8, a mother of two, emphasized the importance of her faith in Christ, describing the experience as fulfilling.

She acknowledged the highs and lows that came with marriage and admitted that, at times, she found herself succumbing to “foolishness, ignorance, pride, and behaving erratically”.

Nonetheless, with God’s help, she regained control and mended her relationship.

“Sometimes, upuzi, ujinga, uceleb and kiburi comes in and I started behaving like a mad woman but God helped me,” she said.

Also read: From Edday Nderitu to Size 8: 5 celebrities who endured infidelity and stayed committed

In February, Size 8 took a significant step in her spiritual journey by launching her church, Christ Revealed Ministries, named after her debut album.

Having been ordained as a pastor in 2021, she now serves God in the best way she knows how, as a pastor, dedicating herself to spreading His word and guiding others on their spiritual paths.

The transition to ministry has not been without its challenges, as Size 8 acknowledged the difficulties she faces in the demanding role.

However, witnessing God’s transformative power and the lives touched through her ministry is a constant source of motivation and fulfillment.

Regarding her break from music, Size 8 revealed that after embracing her faith, she received a revelation that she was not merely a musician but a servant of God.

While she acknowledges her musical talent, she perceives herself primarily as a servant, aligning her focus with her divine purpose.

Size 8 also announced that she will release a new project next Wednesday, July 19, signaling her return to the music scene.

Also read: Exclusive: Size 8 speaks about fake friends and why she went private