Exclusive: Toi market booming a month after fire wiped out businesses

Traders and shoppers at Toi market in Nairobi in this picture taken July 5, 2023. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO

Traders and shoppers at Toi market in Nairobi in this picture taken July 5, 2023. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO





Just a month ago, fire razed down stalls at Toi market, Nairobi in an early morning incident that destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

A spot-check by Nairobi News this week established that things have more or less returned to normal at the in the bustling market.

Some of the traders whose properties were destroyed by the fire told Nairobi News that they are back in business.

Merceline Auma, a trader at the market, said she lost all her merchandise in the fire but she is in the process of getting back on her feet because her family depends on the business.

Also read: Man admits in court that he smokes weed to get strength to cultivate farms

“My entire world fell apart. I had just restocked my stall with freshly picked bales. I specialise in selling children’s clothes. I have been forced to start from scratch. This is the second time my business has been affected by fire. In 2021 I was also a victim of a similar incident,” Ms Auma said.

Peter Mutiso, also a trader at the market expressed optimism even after he too lost all his wares.

“Staying at home is not an option, we can’t cry forever. Our duty is to roll up our sleeves and feed our families. I personally took loans from friends to restock my shop. I sell ladies’ wear. Business is still slow but we trust it will soon pick up,” he said.

Also read: How Nairobi businessman was conned of Sh370,000 in fake government tender

“Many people wonder why we keep rebuilding even after losing our properties. What they don’t understand is we have no other source of livelihood,” he explained.

After the incident, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja pledged to help traders at the market rebuild their businesses. This is is promise that is yet to be fulfilled.

Toi Market is a source of livelihood for more than 3,000 families. However, frequent fires have greatly affected traders in the market.

In November 2021, fire razed down a section of stalls at the market leaving traders counting heavy losses. Before that, in 2019, two fires destroyed property of unknown value at the market.