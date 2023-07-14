MP Elachi defends officers in viral clip taking gas cylinders during maandamano





Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has staunchly defended the officers captured in a viral clip placing gas cylinders into a police car. The photo, taken during the recent Azimio la Umoja nationwide demonstrations, has sparked controversy online.

Netizens have raised questions about why the law enforcement officers were handling gas cylinders while property theft and business break-ins occurred during the protests.

However, MP Elachi clarified that the officers were evacuating the cylinders to a safer location due to the presence of hooligans.

“They took the gas cylinders and placed them in their car to protect them. Later on, they returned the cylinders to their rightful owner,” Ms. Elachi stated on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The specific location of the incident remains unknown.

However, online users expressed dissatisfaction, connecting the officers’ actions with public property theft rather than its protection.

The nationwide demonstrations took place on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with Nairobi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Kisumu being the focal areas of activity. Multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported as Raila Odinga, the leader of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya, maintains his unwavering stance.

Mr. Odinga called for the protests, which the government labeled as illegal. The opposition coalition aims to pressure the Kenya Kwanza administration, led by President William Ruto, to address the escalating cost of living.

Additionally, the Azimio la Umoja coalition opposes the passing of the Finance Bill 2023, which proposes tax increases, including raising VAT on fuel from 8 percent to 16 percent.

