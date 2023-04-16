Kenyan engineering student bags Scotland trip worth over Sh1m





Silvester Kariuki, the winner of last year’s Kenya’s Next Highlander campaign, will soon embark on an unforgettable adventure to Scotland, thanks to William Lawson.

The 22-year-old bio-medical engineer stood out from the competition in 2022 to become Kenya’s Next Highlander and will now enjoy a five-day trip to Scotland, where he will tour the Macduff distillery and visit Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Findlater Castle.

“I still can’t fathom this! Indeed, the surest way to make your dreams come true is to live them. Who would have thought that a boy from Embu would one day get the chance to tour Scotland? Well, I am proof that this can be anyone’s reality. Here I was living my life and enjoying my finest blend of scotch; William Lawson’s while having fun during the challenges. And now, I will be touring the renowned Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Findlater castle while enjoying some highlander games and biting on some Scottish delicacies such as bagpipes and baggis!” said Kariuki.

The Kenya’s Next Highlander campaign exposed Kenyans of legal drinking age to William Lawson’s brand through various challenges that determined the top 26 finalists who competed in the finale.

From Ka-Balance, where participants raced each other by balancing their filled glasses on sticks, to the Balloon Blow Barrel Pong, where participants had to throw balls into glasses placed into the barrel, the contestants showcased their grit, guts, and good humour.

Tom Njeru, William Lawson’s East Africa Marketing Manager, said, “It’s time to celebrate the Highlander! Silvester is going to reignite Scotland from a Kenyan’s perspective! Mark your calendars from April 20 to 25. As a brand, we are determined to ensure that all young people own and embrace who they are by challenging conventional norms. Silvester embodies all these qualities of bucking convention, setting his own rules, and being daringly different. It’s his time. All hail to the reigning Highlander!”

Kariuki’s trip to Scotland is worth over Sh1 million, fulfilling William Lawson’s promise to reward the ultimate winner of Kenya’s Next Highlander campaign. The brand is committed to encouraging young people to embrace their unique qualities and challenge conventional norms.

