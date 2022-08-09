Kenyans in disapora only allowed to vote for president

Sealed ballot boxes at a polling station in Kisauni constituency, Mombasa county. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenyans in Uganda trooped to the Kenyan High Commision in Kampala to cast their vote.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) allowed Kenyans to only vote for their favourite presidential candidate.

In interviews on NTV Uganda, most of the voters who turned up called for peace.

They also vowed to fully back the winning candidate.

“The elections will bring in new leadership but it doesnt matter who wins so long as the people remain peaceful,” explained one of the voters.

Uganda is among 11 countries where the commission opened its polling centers in this year’s election.

Others are Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, South Sudan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the IEBC, Diaspora voters amounted to 10,444, an increase from 4223 in 2017.

Results from this centers are expected on Tuesday night.