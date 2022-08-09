Watch: Wajackoyah’s wife excites Kenyans with her American accent

Meller Luchiri, the wife of Roots party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah, speaks to the media at Indangalasia Primary School polling station in Kakamega County on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Roots party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah on Tuesday surprised Kenyans by making his first public appearance with his wife.

Prof Wajackoyah presented himself to vote at Matungu constituency, Kakamega County where he was accompanied by her wife Meller Luchiri.

What caught Kenyan’s attention is Meller’s American accent. Meller expressed her disappointment following the KIEMS kit delay to detect the fingerprints of Prof Wajackoyah.

She said that the move to address the media was a surprise to her.

“I wasn’t really expecting this. But it’s really disappointing for the machines not to be working on the day that is most important for the lives of all Kenyans concerned. However, no weapon formed against us the people of God, the people of Kenya shall prosper. That is the ground we stand on,” Meller said.

“So you all remain vigilant, remain cool, remain calm and we will see this thing to the end,” she added.

Prof Wajackoyah appeared at the polling station later in the afternoon and was allowed to vote.

The candidate questioned the electoral commission’s preparedness after his details failed to pop up in the kits, alleging that such issues might disfranchise his supporters.

Prof Wajackoyah is among the four candidates who are in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

UDA candidate William Ruto was the first presidential candidate to vote at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu at 6am, while Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga cast his vote at the Old Kibra Primary School later in the morning.