Prominent politicians arrested on election day





With a few more hours to go before the election voting is closed, the polls have not been without it’s slice of drama. So far two MPs have been arrested over poll violations.

Nakuru East MP David Gikaria was arrested for allegedly fighting at a polling stations. Details of this are still scanty.

Elsewhere, Omar Shallo, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Mvita Parliamentary seat, and Tudor ward MCA candidate Samir Bhalo were arrested.

The Tudor Village Hall voting place in Mvita, Mombasa County, was briefly shut down as turmoil broke out in response to allegations of vote fraud.

Before police intervened, voters from opposing political factions hurled stones at one another.

Swalha Yusuf, the Mombasa Returning Officer for the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), was forced to step in and resolve the conflict.

Swalha assured the IEBC officials at the polling station and the voters that despite the rough start, voting would proceed. According to the official, there will be twice as many security personnel at the voting place.