Kenyans question Kelvin Kinuthia’s weight after expensive gastric procedure





A section of Kenyans have questioned the weight of YouTuber Kelvin Kinuthia, a man who identifies as a woman.

In his recent social media posts, Kinuthia appeared as heavyset as he was when he underwent his weight loss surgery in November 2022. At times, he has appeared even heavier than he was before the procedure.

“Na gastric balloon ilienda wapi?” asked Hope Shines3 when Kinuthia posted a video of himself twerking while dressed as a woman.

“Ile balloon walikuekea ni kama ilikua na kashimo? (Did they really put the balloon in your stomach or did it have a hole in it?)” asked Sherrey Max.

“Si I thought ulimeza ile balloon ya kupunguza kilo (I thought you swallowed that balloon to reduce your kilograms),” Camsaryphy continued.

“Na kwa Nini ya kinuthia haiwork aki? (Why doesn’t Kinuthia work for real?),” asked Jossy Zawady as she compared Kinuthia’s weight to Jackie Matubia who is currently showing off her new much slimmer body after also swallowing the intragastric balloon in October 2022.

There were several other comments asking Kinuthia why his body was not slimmer after spending so much money on the intragastric balloon.

Some Kenyans explained that his swallowing of the balloon, which he covered extensively on his YouTube channel, could have been a marketing strategy for the clinic and that he didn’t really have it inflated in his stomach.

Others rushed to explain that there was no way Kinuthia could lose weight, given how much he ate the food he loved to record, cook and eat for his YouTube content. He simply did not watch what he ate, hence no change in his height.

Nairobi News previously reported that he weighed 138.6kg when he swallowed an intragastric balloon that cost him Sh450,000 and barely a month after the procedure, he weighed 129kg.

“I cannot manage to be consistent in the gym. The only exercise I can tolerate is dancing on TikTok. My body burns calories well, so dancing on TikTok is enough,” said Kinuthia, who also posts videos of himself twerking and sensually eating food.

The balloon he swallowed was supposed to last him four months, and he wanted to lose 30 kilos in that time. The balloon should have been removed weeks ago.

“I started to feel heavy and uncomfortable, so I knew I had to do something about it,” Kinuthia added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, intragastric balloon placement is a weight loss procedure in which a saline-filled balloon is placed inside the stomach. This helps people lose weight by restricting how much they eat and makes them feel fuller faster.

The Mayo Clinic also states that the procedure is done where the doctor passes a thin tube loaded with the intragastric balloon down your throat into your stomach, then an endoscope is passed down your throat into your stomach to allow the doctor to see the balloon as he or she fills it with saline.

