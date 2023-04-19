Don’t marry a gambler! Dr Catherine Masitsa marriage advice from her dad

Catherine Masitsa, the owner of Samantha Bridal, at the launch of The Real Housewives of Nairobi at Windsor Country Club on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | POOL

Real Housewives of Nairobi cast member Catherine Masitsa has opened up about the lessons she learned from her father while growing up.

The founder and managing director of Samantha’s Bridal told Buzz Central that she grew up in a polygamous family.

She mentioned that a single father raised her after her mother left her marriage. She praised her father for raising her and having an unconditional love for his children.

“I can always come back to him no matter what happens to me,” she said.

One of the big lessons she learned from her father was how to choose a life partner.

According to the mother of one, her father advised her to date and marry a man who could take care of her.

She is married to a neurologist, Dr Andras Rosza, and they have a daughter.

“My father warned me not to marry a poor man,” she told Buzz Central.

She was extremely complimentary of her father’s efforts in bringing her up, saying she stuck to what he said and never talked to poor men because she knew it was how it should be.

“He told me what to look for. Does he have a decent job with opportunities for growth? It should be relative. Is he willing to work with you?”

Masitsa said that some women do so much in their families, yet the men they date keep pulling them back.

She said a woman should not be in a relationship with a man who is intimidated by her and is trying to pull her down.

She also advised such men to marry at their own level.

She says relationships fail when men feel intimidated by a woman’s wealth. She also urged girls to leave men who are also gamblers.

“My husband is a damn good doctor, but can he run a hospital? maybe not, and I can run it. That does not make him less good,” she added.

The fierce, no-nonsense Dr Catherine (aka The Queen Mother) officially debuted on the fifth episode of the ongoing Real Housewives of Nairobi.

Dr Catherine Masitsa is a veterinary surgeon, property investor and publisher.

She is the founder and CEO of Samantha’s Bridal, East Africa’s leading wedding media company that has ventured into TV shows, luxury bridal events and wedding planning.

Dr Catherine has also recently launched a wine brand, Samantha Wines, and is about to launch her champagne brand.

