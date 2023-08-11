KeRRA junior accountant amassed Sh21m in 4 months, frozen by EACC

Daniel Munywoki Wambua, a junior accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority gets his accounts frozen. PHOTO| COURTESY

The bank account of a junior accountant employed by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has been reported to have been frozen after an astonishing accumulation of Sh 21,189,125 million within a span of four months.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday, August 10, obtained orders from the High Court to freeze the millions which were held in three bank accounts.

According to EACC, Daniel Munywoki Wambua, who had a net monthly salary of Sh55,607, deposited more than Sh21 million in the accounts without disclosing the source of the funds.

The commission is currently probing allegations that Wambua amassed this substantial wealth through corrupt activities, which it contends far exceed his established lawful sources of income.

Wambua’s accounts were frozen over suspicion that he was engaging in embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, bribery, and abuse of office.

“Preliminary investigation has established that he opened the account on March 15, 2023 and within a period of four months received Sh21,189,125 which we suspect are proceeds of corruption and not from his legitimate income,” said EACC.

EACC told the court it believes that the said amount is illicit wealth and hence wants it preserved for six months pending investigations, to prevent it from being transferred, withdrawn or disposed of.

“We believe that due to his corrupt conduct, Wambua has acquired and accumulated illicit wealth which ought to be preserved to enable the commission to establish the veracity of whether the assets are disproportionate to his known source of income which is Sh55,607 per month,” it said.

The anti-graft watchdog said its preliminary investigations established that Wambua had, on March 5, 2023, opened an account at Equity Bank that transacted or received the said amount in only four months.

According to the State agency, a total sum of Sh15,159,044.99 is still being held by the bank, which is suspected to have been acquired through illicit means.

EACC added that Wambua also deposited a total sum of Sh1,784,000 in 3 months, beyond what he earns in a year at KeRRA.

The suspect also reportedly holds another account at Equity Bank with a suspicious amount totaling Sh264,707.36.

According to EACC, Wambua again, on June 16, 2023, transferred Sh5 million from this second account to a third held in the same bank.

The court also heard that he repeatedly deposited amounts below the threshold of Sh1 million, some in person, while others were deposited by one James Kivuva, who is believed to be his associate.

