Khaligraph Jones ignites beef with Tanzanian artists over hip-hop comments





Khaligraph Jones has ignited a fiery clash with Tanzanian musicians following his recent comments on the state of hip-hop.

Khaligraph expressed his belief that hip-hop is experiencing a decline, with only a select few artists maintaining consistency in their craft.

This assertion has drawn sharp responses from the Tanzanian music community, with a war of words ensuing across borders.

Khaligraph’s assertion wasn’t merely an observation; it was a gauntlet thrown at the feet of Tanzanian rappers.

“Tanzanians, your rappers have 24 hours to respond,” Khaligraph declared.

“Failure to which I will launch an attack and I will take over the whole Tanzanian music industry and become the best rapper in Tanzania, just like I am the best rapper in Nigeria and Kenya.”

The rapper’s audacious challenge has triggered a slew of responses from Tanzanian artists who vehemently oppose Khaligraph’s claims.

Among the vocal critics is Harmonize, the CEO of Konde Gang, who has denounced Khaligraph’s remarks as a grave form of disrespect toward Tanzanian rappers and their artistic endeavors.

Harmonize took to social media to passionately defend the Tanzanian rap scene and showcase its diversity.

Also read: Google unveils AI first accelerator programme for African startups

Japanese footballer Yuto Kutsaba makes history with move to Nairobi City Stars

In his post, he reminded Khaligraph of their past collaboration, underlining the recognition it garnered and refuting any notion that Tanzanian rap was solely characterized by soft melodies and Amapiano remixes.

The exchange escalated when Khaligraph issued a call for a rap battle, giving Tanzanian artists a 24-hour window to respond with a hip-hop track, not an Amapiano remix.

“Tanzanians, your rappers have 24 hours to respond. Failure to which I will launch an attack and I will take over the whole Tanzanian music industry and become the best rapper in Tanzania just like I am the best rapper in Nigeria and Kenya,” Khaligraph proudly said.

The contentious challenge led Harmonize to express his disappointment in Khaligraph’s attitude, referencing their previous collaboration and accusing him of undermining their collective achievements.

Another Tanzanian artist, Rosa Ree, has also entered the fray with a direct musical response to Khaligraph.

In her official track, Rosa Ree asserts her dominance in the African rap scene and dismisses Khaligraph’s claims.

She showcases her lyrical prowess, delivering a message that challenges his position while asserting her own superiority.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwS8CFlokjS/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=23826e15-de4d-4519-bb73-eb007e4576aa