Kisii man fights for life after genitals are severed over Sh1800 debt





A man in Kisii is battling for his life in hospital after two women and three men cut off his manhood.

The 42-year-old man, whose name has been withheld, was attacked on Wednesday, April 17, over a Sh1,800 debt.

“The assailants inflicted deep cuts on the said testicles over a Sh1,800 debt owed to the victim by one of the two ladies who attacked him at Obwari village in Bomariba location,” reads a police incident report.

As if that was not enough, the attackers also injured his upper jaw.

The beaten man was rescued by members of the public who rushed him to New Hope Nursing Home in Gesonso, Kisii County.

Police officers from Igonga Police Station who visited him at the hospital confirmed that he was “in a stable condition”, although doctors at the hospital recommended that he be referred for specialised treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.