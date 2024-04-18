Muthaiga police investigate crane operator’s death from 14th floor





Police in Muthaiga, Nairobi County on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, launched investigations after a crane operator fell from the 14th floor of a building and died on the spot.

Fredrick Tumbo, a crane operator aged 28 years old was moving the crane from the twelfth floor to the tenth when he slid and fell.

Witnesses who spoke to the police said that he died on the spot and officers were informed about what transpired.

“He was among the workers at the construction site when the incident took place,” a report on the incident read in part.

Already, the police have ordered that construction work at the site be stopped as they go on with the investigations into the matter.

Tumbo’s body was moved to the City Mortuary located in Lang’ata Sub-County in Nairobi County.

There has been an upsurge in the number of buildings being erected in various parts of the city, especially in Kilimani, Eastleigh, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Parklands, and Westlands areas.

Many deaths that occur during construction often go unreported, some are still under investigation, while others are settled privately as developers negotiate out of court with affected families.

Meanwhile, police in Embakasi are hunting down an alleged quack who procured an abortion leading to the death of a woman.

The woman’s body was found lying on her bed within Embakasi in Nairobi County by locals who later alerted the police on what was happening.

According to police records, the woman was found lifeless and her neighbors alerted the officers of what had transpired.

“The body was then moved to the City mortuary where it is lying awaiting an autopsy,” a police report read in part.

Legal ambiguity in Kenya has been seen as a reason many women prefer backstreet clinics where an abortion is procured.