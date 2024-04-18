Ruto named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024

President William Ruto at the official opening of the Second Homa Bay County International Investment Conference. PHOTO| POOL

President William Ruto at the official opening of the Second Homa Bay County International Investment Conference. PHOTO| POOL





President William Ruto has earned recognition as one of Time magazine’s top 100 influential people in the world.

The Head of State was named alongside another Kenyan, Kennedy Odede, a philanthropist who is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).

Time magazine said that Ruto has emerged as a key voice of Africa’s climate ambitions, while also citing his new eminence on the global stage.

Kenya hosted a successful Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last year which attracted leaders from across the globe and culminated in a unanimous commitment from African nations to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy over the next decade.

“His call for lenders to relieve the debt burden faced by some African countries, thus opening the door for spending on climate solutions, has made waves,” wrote Time’s senior correspondent Justin Worland.

However, the magazine points out that Dr Ruto’s newfound prominence internationally contrasts with domestic challenges in Kenya.

“But Ruto’s new prominence on the international stage comes amid significant challenges in Kenya, including last summer’s protests against the rising cost of living and a gas-tax increase Ruto spearheaded, as well as this January’s demonstrations against allegations of judicial interference. To continue to make progress abroad, Ruto will need to manage challenges at home too,” he added.

This year’s list features 51 women, including Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Alia Bhatt, Lauren Groff and Kelly Ripa.

More than a dozen entertainers are also featured, including Elliot Page, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Jeffrey Wright, Kylie Minogue, Fantasia Barrino, America Ferrera and Maya Rudolph.

This is not the first time President Ruto has received global recognition from TIME magazine. Last year, the US magazine also recognised Ruto for his work on climate change.