KVF polls: David Kilundo challenges Charles Nyaberi’s win at SDT





A case seeking to nullify the recent Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) election results has been certified as urgent by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

In the petition, David Kilundo, who unsuccessfully contested for the chairmanship position, alleges glaring irregularities during the exercise held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on August 19, 2023.

Tribunal Deputy Chairperson Elynah Shiveka observed the case has merit for an inquiry and probe as allegations of violations of the KVF constitution were rife.

She added: “The issues raised by David Kilundo, the runners-up during the August 19, 2023, Kenya Volleyball Federation polls KVF polls have brought to the fore glaring anomalies which need to be canvassed and determined at a full trial”.

“The appeal by Kilundo has merit and deserves to be fully canvassed and determined”.

She directed the aggrieved petitioner to serve the parties named as respondents to answer the allegations of gross misconduct and a blatant violation of the KVF rules and regulations.

During the polls, Kilundo lost by 14 votes to eventual winner Charles Nyaberi, who garnered 117 ballots of the total votes cast.

The duo was contesting to replace Waithaka Kioni who passed on two months ago.

Had he been alive, Kioni would not have been eligible to contest anyway, as he had served for two terms and would have been barred by the Sports Act.

Either way, the deceased, who doubled up as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) Deputy president, had announced he would not defend his chairmanship position at KVF.

Following the petition, Nyaberi, a long-serving sports administrator who served as KVF Deputy president for the past four years, will have to wait for the outcome of the case to determine whether the Registrar of Sports will validate his victory.

In the petition, Kilundo claims the polls were marred by glaring irregularities that were not addressed by the presiding officers.

Kilundo has named Nyaberi, KVF, and Sports Registrar Rose Wasike as respondents.

As he prays for nullification of the polls and a repeat exercise, Kilundo alleges delegates not eligible to participate in the polls were allowed to cast their ballots thus causing a ‘stalemate and a temporary stop to the voting process’.

Kilundo informs the SDT that officials of the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who were manning the polling witnessed the irregularities but did nothing.

Kilundo cries foul that five ineligible counties were allowed to participate in the polls that were ordered to be conducted by the High Court following an application by lawyer Geoffrey Langat who had challenged the modus operandi of the running of KVF.

The dispute will be heard within seven days.

