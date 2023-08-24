Raila’s ally Ngilu all smiles as she meets Mudavadi amid corruption allegations

Left: Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu when she met Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Right: Mrs Ngilu on the campaign trail in this picture taken on July 30, 2022. PHOTOS | KEVIN ODIT and COURTESY

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Thursday made her first public in a long time as she met Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the latter’s office in Nairobi.

Ms Ngilu supported the president bid of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during last year’s General Election bust she was conspicuously absent during all the opposition outfit’s anti-government protests.

“It was great catching up with my longtime friend Charity Kaluki Ngilu at my office this afternoon,” Mr Mudavadi said in a statement, without sharing more details about the meeting.

Nairobi News has established that this is not the first meeting between the two political leaders since President William Ruto won the elections.

The first meeting took place at a time when Ms Ngilu was leaving Kenya for the United States.

Two weeks ago the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) accused Ms Ngilu of irregularly appointing officials to the county Manifesto Implementation Unit (MIU) in 2017. She is being investigated on a case of abuse of office.

There was no advertisement that was made ahead of the hiring of the individuals to the MIU which is contrary to the law.

The Narc Party leader was also alleged to have interfered with the role of the Kitui County Public Service Board (KCPSB), contrary to the law, by pushing for the appointment of unnamed officials.

EACC documented that investigations over the accusations were informed by a complaint filed by the board.

Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act details that a person found guilty of the charges could be fined Sh1 million in addition to the maximum 10-year jail term.

“A person convicted of an offence under this part shall be liable to an additional mandatory fine if, as a result of the conduct that constituted the offence, the person received a quantifiable benefit or any other person suffered a quantifiable loss,” the Act reads in part.

