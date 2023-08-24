Why Kindiki has ordered removal of all police roadblocks

A roadblock mounted by Traffic police officers in conjunction with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) along Langata road on April 13, 2021 where they impounded vehicles with registration plates not issued by the authority. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki on Thursday ordered for the removal of all police roadblocks across the country.

In a statement, Prof Kindiki said the roadblocks have become a channel of corruption where officers only collect money from motorists.

The CS said he had made the decision in regards to a recent concern raised by President William Ruto linking roadblocks and corruption.

“The President had raised concern that many motorists are losing millions as a result of the bribes which they pay at the roadblocks. The static roadblocks are less effective because people have found ways of circumventing them and evading police officers,” Prof Kindiki said.

He said instead of the roadblocks, police traffic officers will now conduct patrols on roads and highways.

This is not the first time such a move has been made by the Interior Ministry and the National Police Service (NPS).

In 2018, former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued orders that all roadblocks be removed from the Kenyan roads.

Back then, the police boss said checkpoints and roadblocks along highways would be mounted with the express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders and must be justified and rationalised.

Mutyambai had further said all commanders would be held accountable for any misconduct by the traffic officers, which goes unpunished under their commands.

Mr Mutyambai also asked motorists not to engage in corruption deals especially on the roads and also ensure that they follow traffic rules.

However, this did not last for long and after a few months the roadblocks returned back to the roads.

