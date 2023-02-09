Ledama meets Raila, says ODM is still intact





Narok senator Ledama Olekina has shared details of his meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

On his Twitter page, the vocal politician affiliated with ODM shared his photo with Odinga, accompanying it with a strong caption.

“Today I held a long meeting with my Party Leader Raila Odinga,” he captioned the photo.

He praised Odinga, referring to him as his political mentor and liberator.

“Ours is the quest for truth, justice and liberation. Our people shall be free and we are focused on our goal,” Ledama wrote.

His meeting with Odinga seems to send a strong message to the nine ODM lawmakers who met President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Ledama even suggested in a Twitter post that ODM Members of Parliament who visited Ruto at the State House resign.

He said the MPs should seek a fresh mandate with the side they want to be in.

“And if you are nominated you go and prepare the ground for 2027,” he tweeted.

The move by the nine MPs affiliated with Odinga’s party who visited Ruto has attracted various comments from Kenyans.

The party director of communications Philip Etale, said that the meeting by the MPs was no surprise for them and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o also sharply criticized the ODM lawmakers who visited President Ruto.

“I am not surprised that an amalgam of self-seeking MPs went to State House without the blessing of our progressive party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM),” Prof Nyong’o tweeted.

The political leaders who met the president and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House were led by Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

The delegation comprised MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba-South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Walter Owino (Awendo) and Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Langata).

