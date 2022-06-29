Love brewed at NMG tea urn blossoms into lavish wedding





Lots of people meet their partners at work, and yet dating someone in the office is often frowned upon. However, for Lilys Njeru, a features writer at Nation Media Group, and Joshua Mutisya, a former Nation Media Group journalist, love defied all odds and they found what many can only best define as a scene from a movie.

The lovely couple recently exchanged vows in a wedding, which going by the photos shared by Mrs Mutisya took place in a lavishly decorated garden, at a private location.

Lilys also recalled how she and her husband met and fell in love while working together at Nation Media Group.

“One day you meet someone. At a place like the office. Him coming from the tea urn and you going to fetch some tea. You see him. You wonder what beautiful name could be his. Months go past. You meet again. This time, at the elevator,” reads part of her post.

“He asks for your name. And tells you his. And a friendship is planted. Later, he asks if you could be his girlfriend. Then his fiancée. And on a chilly day in June (chilly just as the first day you saw him). He makes a vow. To love & to hold. Until death do you part.”

We can only wish the newly-weds all the happiness and joy in their marriage.