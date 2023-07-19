Maandamano ‘holiday’: Activities to keep children engaged, safe at home today

Two children using a tablet at home. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

As political protest continue to unfold in some parts of Kenya, day primary and secondary school students in Nairobi and Mombasa are staying home today.

The government’s decision to close all day schools in these cities on July 19, 2023, aims to ensure the safety of learners amidst the protests organized by the opposition.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the closure in a statement on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, 19 July),” stated Prof Kindiki.

While some parents are able to spend the day at home, others continue with their regular work routines.

To keep children engaged, entertained, and safe during this unexpected break from school, Nairobi News has compiled a list of activities that can be enjoyed at home.

One option is to harness the power of educational games and apps available on tablets or computers.

These platforms offer age-appropriate content and interactive learning experiences across various subjects such as math, science, and language.

Nurturing creativity through arts and crafts is another excellent choice.

Parents can create a designated arts and crafts area, providing materials like coloring books, crayons and paints.

Board games and puzzles can stimulate critical thinking and promote social interaction. On this, parents have to choose games that suit their child’s age.

Reading time offers a cozy and enriching activity for children. Creating a comfortable reading corner with pillows and blankets can enhance the experience.

Encouraging children to immerse themselves in their favorite books fosters a love for reading and expands their knowledge.

Involving children in simple cooking or baking activities not only entertains them but also teaches essential kitchen skills.

Organizing a movie or TV show marathon with child-friendly content can create a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Remember to supervise children during these activities and ensure their safety as well.

