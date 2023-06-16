Major victory for Pastor Ezekiel as government reopens his TV station

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church during an interview with the Daily Nation on December 6, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Pastor Ezekiel Odero, who is under investigations, has gotten a reprieve after the government reopened his TV station allowing his more than 10 million followers to access his preaching.

The World Evangelism TV station was shut down in April after the state heightened investigations into the Shakahola deaths.

Pastor Odero’s New Life International Church on Thursday announced the reopening of the station through its YouTube. The church thanked God saying the televangelist will now be able to fellowship with his subscribers and followers.

“To New Life family, we give God all the glory. Now we are on air in aerial, free to air decoder and satellite in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Congo and Congo DR,” the church announced via its YouTube channel.

In May, the pastor moved to court to compel the government to reopen his New Life Prayer Centre and Church and restore frequency for the World Evangelism TV.

The government, through the Communication Authority of Kenya, had suspended the operations of the TV station and the church located in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

The church’s doors were shut and the frequency of the TV suspended days after Pastor Odero was arrested and arraigned over alleged link to the Shakahola massacre that had at the time claimed over 110 lives. The death toll now has passed the 300 mark.

Pastor Odero alleged that the State had connived an evil and malicious scheme against him aimed at frustrating his ministry hence the need for court’s protection.

He had sued Attorney General Justin Muturi, Inspector General of Police, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, CAK and its Chief Officer Ezra Chiloba, Interior Ministry among others respondents.

Assets Recovery Agency, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and National Council of Churches of Kenya among others have been named in the petition as interested parties.

