Ali Kiba’s wife pleads with Bongo star to sign divorce papers

Tanzanian artiste Alikiba slips a ring on the finger of his wife Amina Khalef during their wedding in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | COURTESY





Amina Khalef, the wife of Tanzanian Bongo star Ali Kiba, has publicly announced her decision to seek a divorce from the Bongo star.

After months of living separately, Amina has expressed her frustration with Ali Kiba’s alleged disrespect and is now demanding that he signs the divorce papers and sets her free.

In a statement shared on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Amina revealed that despite their separation, she continues to face frustrations caused by Ali Kiba.

She said that while she has distanced herself from the relationship, Ali Kiba has kept her hostage by referring to her as “someone’s wife” while living his life without any restrictions.

“I have realized the need to address this; I think it has become too much! I am tired of being disrespected publicly, while people fail to understand the situation behind the scenes, the shadow of being ‘someone’s wife’,” Amina said.

Amina further disclosed that she made the decision to leave Ali Kiba’s life to avoid pain, abuse and many other issues.

She said Ali Kiba has been reluctant to grant her a divorce, while he enjoys his freedom without any restrictions.

“In the name of protecting his brand, as he claims, I kindly ask him to sign the papers so that I can obtain my divorce, and each of us can continue to live freely. Thank you!” Amina passionately requested.

It appears that Amina’s outburst was triggered by a recent video in which Ali Kiba appeared cozy with businesswoman Niffer.

Niffer has been actively promoting Ali Kiba’s upcoming charity tournament, leading to speculations about their relationship after Ali Kiba followed her on Instagram.

During a recent virtual interview with the media, the Bongo superstar talked about several things, including his upcoming tour of the country as he celebrates 20 years in the industry.

One of the journalists asked the singer about his love for Kenyan women.

When asked about his expectations in Kenya, apart from the country’s famously beautiful women, Ali Kiba tactfully replied:

“Are you serious? Okay, no comment. No comment on that. [I will] just come. Whatever will happen will happen. Guys, I’m married, you know, but anything can happen. There are beautiful people and I’m ready.”

Amina is said to have initiated divorce proceedings and hinted at the finalisation of their split in a cryptic message.

The Bongo superstar is expected to headline the inaugural Safari Centre Rally Festival in Nakuru county.

