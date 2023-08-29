Makueni Senator Danson Maanzo asks Kenya Power to compensate Kenyans for power cuts

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Makueni Senator Danson Maanzo has challenged Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Energy counterpart Davis Kipchirchir to resign in relation to the recent power outage that rocked the country, lasting up to 24 hours.

In a television interview, Maanzo, a close ally of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, suggested the two CS’s had failed to execute their responsibilities within their designated domains.

He added that the two senior government officials displayed a reckless disregard for the lives of countless individuals and had also jeopardized the operations of various businesses across the entire country.

“It is inconceivable to place the lives of such a substantial number of citizens at risk and yet remain in positions of authority. The abrupt power outages, especially in critical places like airports, bring about considerable frustrations and pose genuine threats to life and safety. Prioritizing the safety and well-being of our people should be the primary concern for these officials,” argued Maanzo.

While expressing his dissatisfaction with the performance of the two CSs, the politician proposed that Kenya Power institute a compensatory mechanism for individuals who suffer financial losses as a result of similar circumstances in the future.

Furthermore, he issued a call to action to the utility company, urging them to adopt a more responsible approach to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

“Both Kenya Power and the overall energy management framework within the nation have exhibited an astounding level of ineptitude and incompetence. The recurring blackouts, which have sadly become a routine occurrence, are treated as though they are an ordinary part of life. Hotels have incurred substantial losses due to food spoilage, and the health of the populace is at risk due to the consumption of compromised food items.

“The magnitude of the damage is staggering, and those responsible should be held accountable. There ought to be collective legal action taken against such losses, particularly in cases where negligence is evident. It is high time that Kenya Power begins to take the interests of Kenyan enterprises seriously. In my view, both Chirchir and Murkomen should have resigned without delay,” Maanzo remarked.

Two days ago, the country witnessed arguably the longest nationwide power outage in recent times. The outage affected critical areas including Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in major hospitals and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The government has attributed the power outage on technical challenges while Murkomen has publicly apologised for the incident and reshuffled senior airport managers at Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu international airports.

Also read: Chang’aa dealer tells court alcohol was for ‘cleansing’ his wife

Babu Owino acquitted in shooting case involving DJ Evolve