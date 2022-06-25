Male servant in court for theft of Sh500k from employer





A house help has been charged at the Kibra Law Courts for the theft of Sh500,000 and other values from his employer’s house in Lavington – Nairobi.

Josephat Muthengi Kathanzu is facing charges of stealing his employer’s cash, clothes and shoes on June 17, 2022.

The accused is reported to have committed the offence when he left to take care of his employer’s home as she went to her rural home. On returning on June 19, the employer found house having been broken into and the items stolen.

Some confidential documents and valuables were also missing from a safe where the cash had been kept. Fortunately, a CCTV camera in the house captured Mr Kathanzu gaining entry into the house.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto and was granted a bond of Sh300,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000. The case will be mentioned on July 12, 2022 for pretrial and fixing of the hearing dates.