Man stabs sibling over argument on burial arrangements





A man is currently fighting for his life at a local hospital on the outskirts of Githurai 44, after his brother stabbed him.

The two were fighting over who should be in charge of a burial committee they were both serving in.

Mr John Chege is currently admitted at the St Johns Hospital after he was stabbed by his brother known as Simon Kariuki.

The two siblings were preparing for the burial of their other brother while inside their father’s home in the Kiangirici area within Githurai 44, when the commotion ensued.

In a police report filed at Githurai 44 Police Post located in Kasarani Sub County in Nairobi region, Mr Kariuki stabbed his brother in the chest near the collar bone using a knife.

“He stabbed him on the chest near the collar bone using a knife due to an argument over the burial arrangement for their late brother,” the police report read in part.

Also read: The mind of a fugitive: How escapee rapist and murderer Thabo Bester hid his identity

Police officers who responded to the distress calls then arrested the suspect, who spent his night at the Githurai 44 Police Post.

The police officers also picked the knife with blood stains and kept it as an exhibit.

Nairobi News has established that the police officers and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are waiting for the victim to stabilize before they can record his statement.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, and officers will hold the suspect for the next 14 days.

However, a source said that the family was already in talks to solve the matter out of court because they also had an ongoing burial ceremony.

Also read: Kasarani fall: Woman thrown from second floor speaks up as suspects are arrested