Man who stole water pump from a school in Kibera pleads guilty in court

Dennis Ontosi when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Dennis Ontosi when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who stole a water pump from a school in Kibera, Nairobi is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges.

Dennis Omondi Ontosi admitted before the Kibera Law Courts that he stole the water pump valued at Sh8,200 from Olympic Kokomelon Daycare School on May 23.

The court heard that Lydia Anyango Opiyo, the owner of the water pump, received a call from one of the teachers at the school seeking to find out whether she had sent anyone to deliver stones.

Mr Ontosi had claimed to have been sent by Ms Opiyo to deliver stones when he was seen near the water pump. Ms Opiyo proceeded to the school only to find the pump missing. Upon enquiry, she was informed that that accused had been seen walking away with a sack.

With the help of members of the public, she traced Mr Ontosi and caught up with him at Ndaranjani area where the accused was found in possession of the water pump. He admitted to stealing the water pump at the school and two more others at the same school earlier.

The accused was also charged with handling stolen property, but that charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the theft charge.

Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua ordered a pre-sentencing report of the convict before sentencing him on May 31.