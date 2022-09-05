Martha Karua accepts Supreme Court unanimous rulling

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has accepted the outcome of the Supreme Court in the petition challenging the win of Dr William Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

Through a Twitter post, Ms Karua said the Supreme Court verdict is final.

“The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings,” she said.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petitions challenging the win of President-elect Dr Ruto.

Chief Justice Martha Koome ruled that there was not enough evidence from the petitioners tabled that could amount to the nullification of the presidential election results.

She ruled that Dr Ruto rightly gained 50 plus one per cent of the total votes as per the Constitution, hence the petition challenging his numbers was dismissed.

The CJ said that the judges were not persuaded that the technology employed failed the test as claimed by the petitioners who had alleged that the KIEMS kit failed in 235 polling stations and that 86,889 voters were granted the right to vote manually and the requisite forms 32A were successfully filled.

She also said that as to whether there was interference with the uploading and transmission of forms 34A from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal, the court found that there were no significant differences found between forms uploaded on the portal and forms delivered to Bomas of Kenya, which was the National Tallying Center of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The CJ also said that after the scrutiny of the 41 forms outlined by the petitioner, the results were displayed in the public portal.

