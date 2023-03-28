Mass action that attacks media threatens democracy

An opposition supporter kicks a teargas canister thrown by Kenya Police Officers during clashes at the informal settlement of Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya on March 27, 2023. - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga called on his supporters to participate in countrywide protests every Monday and Thursday to demand that President William Ruto lowers the cost of living while questioning last year’s presidential elections results. Kenyans face economic hardship following the government’s recent tax measures and increased food and fuel prices. (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP)

The ongoing protests in various parts of Kenya have resulted in violent attacks on journalists by criminal elements and police on duty.

The Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) and the Media Council of Kenya have both strongly condemned these actions and called for immediate investigations.

The police force, in particular, is expected to provide security to journalists and ensure their safety without threats and violence.

Attacks on journalists violate human rights, curtail public access to information and erode press freedom.

Free and objective media is an essential component of democracy, and journalists play a vital role in providing accurate and timely information to the public.

The Media Council of Kenya has received reports of violent physical attacks on media personnel, including destroying their equipment and losing valuables.

Some journalists have also been attacked by goons participating in the demonstrations. These attacks on the media are a direct assault on the fundamental right of freedom of the press and must be condemned by all who value press freedom and democracy.

Organizing mass action that starts by attacking the media is defeatist and dangerous to democratic values.

The Council stresses that anyone aggrieved by the media should report any complaints to the Media Complaints Commission instead of taking the law into their own hands.

The Council monitors the situation and works closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable for their actions.

Measures must be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The Council stands in solidarity with all journalists who put themselves at risk to report on events and keep the public informed.

In conclusion, the attacks on journalists during protests are a serious concern, and immediate action must be taken to ensure their safety and protection. The Media Council of Kenya is committed to fiercely defending the freedom of the press and promoting responsible journalism.

