Maureen Waititu and baby daddy Frankie Just Gym It agree to co-parent





Social media influencer Maureen Waititu and her baby daddy, Frankie Just Gym It, have finally set aside their differences and agreed to raise their two sons as co-parents.

In a recent YouTube interview with Lynn Ngugi, Maureen expressed her joy about finding a way to parent their boys together.

“It’s good. It’s very new to us. We recently started co-parenting. We have been very careful not to make it about us, so we have been out there talking about it, but yes, we are co-parenting,” Maureen said.

She said it makes her happy to see her two sons spending time with their father, adding that they are all moving forward after their breakup with her baby daddy about five years ago.

The content creator also spoke about the journey of rebuilding her life, including the emotional turmoil of being cyberbullied, to the extent that she almost quit social media.

Also read: Amber Ray trolled over ‘photoshopped’ Instagram post

Despite all these challenges, she stayed true to herself without engaging in unnecessary fights.

“There was nothing normal about what I was going through,” she said, while acknowledging family and friends as her saving grace during those tough times.

She recalled incidents that occurred in 2019, which were instrumental in shaping her as an individual.

“When God decides to send a message, he will even use your most painful moments to do that. This (2019) is the year that made me who I am, and the bigger message is being sent through whatever I went through. Nobody should make the mistake of thinking it’s a woiyee story. It’s life. Life happens, and we are here to see another day,” she said.

Also read: Jackie Matubia – I am not building any other man’s brand using my fame

The aftermath of the breakup took a toll on her mental health, leading her to seek psychiatric help.

She bravely spoke about her suicidal thoughts and the hardships she faced, including leaving her home.

“We are here still thriving. I have not had time to properly reflect and loudly consistently talk about my journey,” she said.

Regarding her baby daddy’s other relationship, Maureen explained that the abruptness of being alone and the events that followed were more challenging for her than the actual breakup.

“They were very triggering, and I slipped into a very bad depression. It was so bad I was actually suicidal. I thought about it many times,” she said.

Frankie has two other children with socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

Also read: Hamisa Mobetto secretly ‘ties the knot’ with Togolese tycoon in China