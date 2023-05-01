Betty Kyallo ready for ‘baby number two’





Betty Kyallo is set to be a mum again.

The mother of one responded to a post by her sister Mercy Kyallo on her page talking about Betty’s pregnancy.

Mercy recounted how beautiful her sister was when she was six months pregnant with her daughter Ivanna.

Mercy wrote: “I found an oldie love when Betty was six months pregnant with Ivanna.”

Betty responded saying she was missing the feeling of carrying a baby.

“I actually miss this feeling of a little human kicking and doing butterfly strokes in my tummy. Kazi kwangu,” she responded.

This is not the first time Betty has expressed her desire to get another baby.

The mother of one also said that her daughter Ivanna keeps asking for a baby brother, and Betty would like God to note the wish.

The former TV queen shared a short video of Ivanna and captioned;

“God Gave me the Best Gift Ever! She’s turning 7 this Month. God I’m so grateful for this beautiful daughter… please God note that She now needs a brother.”

In March this year, Betty opened up about her one-year secret relationship with a mystery man.

Betty went public about the relationship while speaking to online media outlet during the launch of Flair By Betty’s new location at One Padmore Place.

Betty said she has been dating for the last year although she prefers keeping her man on the low until she’s ready to get married again.

“I feel like this time I want to do it differently because naonanga hii kitu ya kudate na kuweka kila kitu online sometimes me huona kama iko na ka-curse,” she said adding that when she gets married again it will be a small event.

“I’ve come to realize that it’s all about two people, hizi vitu kubwa kubwa sijui baby shower, wedding kubwa kubwa… me I’m gonna do something very small,” she said.

Betty has recently dated lawyer, Nick Ndeda following her failed marriage to former TV presenter Dennis Okari.

Betty is on record for saying she parted ways with Dennis because of their different outlook to certain things.