Mejja’s trademark look with tumbler lands him lucrative deal





As Mejja gears up to release his first-ever album before the end of the year, his hard work and trademark look has bagged him a lucrative deal with the rum brand Captain Morgan.

The partnership with Kenyan Genge sensation will see him serve as the lead influencer for the brand.

For eight months Mejja will actively engage in Captain Morgan events and passionately communicate the brand’s essence through his influential social channels.

Speaking at the unveiling event hosted at the Greenspot Gardens, Marketing Manager Spirits East Africa Breweries, Kennedy Mutula said, “We are excited about this partnership we believe that by associating with Mejja, we will appeal to more people to unapologetically express themselves since his values are in line with our values as a brand. We know he has what it takes to take the brand to the next level as he is relatable and connects to our target consumers.”

Mutula noted, “As we look forward to more engaging activities with our consumers, we are shifting the spotlight to individuality and celebrating the diverse flavours each person brings to the table. We promise our consumers an abundance of delightful surprises throughout the year, and we are committed to keeping them engaged and entertained with our brand.”

Expressing his elation, Mejja said, “I am beyond thrilled to be chosen as the flagship influencer for Captain Morgan in this market. This partnership represents a new chapter of exciting possibilities for both my fans and lovers of the brand. Together with Captain Morgan, we will redefine what it means to add spice to life. Get ready for a front-row seat to the remarkable Captain Morgan experience.”

Mejja’s music genre appeals to the target audience that Captain Morgan is going after.

“When they compare the brand character, they felt he resonated with its ethos,” a source privy to the endorsement deal told Nairobi News.

“Mejja is an accessible champion of fun, and he brings his own spice to occasions, you never miss him with his tumbler.”

