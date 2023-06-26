Singer Mejja: Why my appendix was removed

Kenyan Genge artiste Mejja performs on stage during the Oktoberfest 2022 at Ngong Racecourse Nairobi on October 29, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Gengetone rapper Mejja has recently opened up about a harrowing life-threatening surgery he underwent back in 2017.

In an interview with the Iko Nini Podcast, the talented artist shared the details of his experience, shedding light on the critical importance of health insurance.

Mejja, known for his hit track “Kanairo,” spoke candidly about his hospitalization, which occurred just days after releasing the popular song “Bablas” featuring Kansoul.

The song humorously portrays being heavily intoxicated to the point of requiring an ambulance.

“We released ‘Bablas,’ and then I found myself in an ambulance. The song was a huge success, while I was admitted to the hospital,” Mejja explained, revealing a significant medical procedure he had undergone.

“It turned out that one appendix had to be removed due to a painful stitch I had developed. I was admitted to the hospital after a CT scan.”

Recalling the critical moment, Mejja shared that he was instructed not to eat anything prior to the surgery.

However, while in the middle of a meal, he received an urgent message from the doctor, who informed him that immediate surgery was necessary.

“My appendix was full and on the verge of bursting, which could have led to organ failure. I was all alone and completely unprepared. I signed the consent form,” Mejja disclosed.

The rapper further revealed that his mother was unaware of his surgery, adding, “The nurse informed me that I woke up from anesthesia talking about money.”

Discussing the financial implications of the ordeal, Mejja admitted that he did not have health insurance at the time.

It was his colleague, Madtraxx who enlightened him about the importance of insurance and connected him with individuals who provided assistance.

“I didn’t have NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund), and that cost me a lot,” Mejja confessed. “Maddrax informed me about health insurance, and I was able to arrange a good deal. I urge my fans to prioritize having health insurance.”

