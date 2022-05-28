Men reveal their worst heartbreaks





There is a widely-held belief that its only women who cry over love. Apparently, men do too, if what they are now sharing on Twitter is anything to go by.

Under the hashtag Umewahi lia juu ya mapenzi, men have poured out their hearts on Twitter with experiences that left them not just heartbroken but also in tears.

Many of those who have shared their experiences narrated how they suffered heartbreaks that were so painful to bear. We sample a few of the interesting ones:

First heartbreak,I cried several days,nilikuwa naamka usiku saa tisa naenda kwa bafu naanza kulia nikijiuliza nilimkosea nini? Dadangu alinihurumia sana,I couldn't even eat,ningekumbuka our memories machozi yaanza kutoka tuu,I thought ningekufa.She was a lightskin Maasai babe. — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗻 🇰🇪 (@Salim_the_don) May 26, 2022

I dated this girl for 4 yrs na tukakosana wiki mbili bila kuongeleshana, kurudi kuongea naye ananiambia ako na engagement party in two days, before then sikua najua ulcers ni nini😂😂😂 I recovered though, plus she now calls crying coz she regrets losing me — K4Real🕑 (@koech4real) May 27, 2022

Haha I cried twice.

The first heartbreak nilikuwa naweka ngoma ya soledad nauma pillow ikifika chorus nalia na nguvu yangj yote. I did this for 3 days from 9 a.m to 10 (as a sign of 'mourning') 1/2 — Ric (@_KWRic) May 27, 2022

bana, after breakup nlitoka kwake na nkasimama nje while leaning on the door crying, nlijua ye pia ako hyo side ingine leaning and crying too…mi nliskia tu ameflash choo. She had the guts kudenki after this moment akia Mungu😂😂🥲🥲 — KING Wickson V🇰🇪 (@MatanoWicks) May 27, 2022

She updated her status with another guy sitting on the guy’s bed nkiwa kwa mat za Utawala I cried nlipeana thao nka sahau hata kudai change yangu nkishuka — james kamami (@kamami_james) May 27, 2022

Was in colle decided 2 cohabit n she got pregnant,scan showed she had twins.we agreed I terminate masomo n look 4 work.went 2 malindi n things were fine,the very day I was 2 send fare,xbf was helpng her abort.i decided 2 commit suicide baharini n that's the day I learnt swimming — Livingstone Brooks (@LivingstoneBro7) May 27, 2022

Nuh, but I went to the hospital to complain about chest pains I was down bad😂 — Mutwiwa (@mike_mua) May 27, 2022

The unexplainable pain 💔..nilienda shags na bathroom slippers crying.Everyone thought someone had died 😂😂! Mapenzi wachana nayo. — Giluih (@giluih) May 26, 2022

I dated this chic for seventeen good weeks Nakumbuka akititext morning ati kuna mzae alikuja kwao jana yake ati kijana wake anlia kila time, hakuli juu anataka kumuoa so huyo mzae anambeg akubali ampekekee kijana wake so anaona akuwe na huruma aende tu. Nilipona baadaye tu. — Musyoki (@jonnie_myk) May 27, 2022

I dated a girl for 4 years. We both were in college in different towns .She cohabited with a guy, got pregnant, gave birth and hid the baby from me. I found out she was a mother when the baby was four years old. I have never felt so betrayed. I shed a tear…a painful one. — Jay (@Krishnalila12) May 26, 2022

Yes i cried for long adi nilikua narecord nkilia na2ma but after seeing my replacement i healed buana 🤣🤣🤣long story short she is a single mom of two kids. Nothing feels therapeutic than that one. She did me dirty even after intro — Dicky (@dicksononkangi) May 27, 2022

Nililia nikakosa kula,kulala,kuoga..everything in life became slow.Nilikonda nikaisha,my brother was ready to buy me dawa ya panya nikufe after nimemwambia sioni aja ya kuwa haii😭 Next day nilienda kujoin rugby took me 1 year to recover after kupigwa spear nikazimia kwa field — De Chef (@ChefMaende) May 27, 2022

Nilikuwa na exams Feb,so she kept saying"malizia exams nitakusurprise babe " nigga I got excited ,12/02/2022🥺I woke up to a text Wacha tu,dem kumbe alienda kitambo,namalizia school exams kumbe life exam zimeningoja,never cried that much 😂😭 — Broken Glass (@thee_unrated) May 27, 2022

Mine was in Eldy, I used to stay in Chep n she used to be in Eldo poly while staying in Langas. One day I decided to do a surprise visit, passed by Tuskys n did some shopping then I went… On reaching I knocked only to find a nigga with a chest bigger than me opening the door.. — Adev. (@dave_owuor) May 27, 2022

Surely i cried twice when she left me one and other i thought was too much heartbreak and i stayed 3year single but now days i'm enjoying kupendwa Aisee niko na manzi nafuraha zangu ata akiomba ile kitu anapenda kama naweza mptia natoa coz is oh yea kwa 😍 agian — [email protected] (@PjsonT) May 27, 2022

First heartbreak about 10 years ago, baby girl called me for a kasmall kameeting and told me that "the fire has ended, you're too nice for me" and literarily sang for me Unfaithful by Rihanna… …aaand that kids, is how I became a Full-Stack Karakter Developer😂😂😂😂😂 — Brian Khisa (@brian_khisa) May 27, 2022