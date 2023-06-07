Milly Chebby responds to body shamers





After being body shamed on social media, content creator Milly Chebby has reminded netizens the importance of accepting themselves regardless of their body size.

Milly has also pointed out the importance of not succumbing to pressure to conform to unattainable beauty standards set by social media.

“This is a reminder to wear whatever you want. In a world that is constantly bombarding us with images of unattainable beauty standards, it can be easy to forget that there is no one way to look. Each body is unique and each one is beautiful in its own way,” Milly said.

“Your body is not an opinion. Your weight, skin colour and abilities do not make you any less valuable as a human being. In fact, they make you unique and beautiful in your own way. Own your uniqueness,” she added.

Milly and her husband Terence Creative are currently on holiday at the coast where the couple have been posting photos of themselves enjoying the sea and sand.

The first photo shared by Milly captures her wearing a one piece bikini with a see through cover up.

“Be you. There is no one better you can be,” Milly captioned the photo.

Last year, the mother of one spoke about considering cosmetic surgery to help her reduce weight.

Speaking during an interview, Milly said that she was prepared but she had not yet chosen the type of procedure to undergo.

She said when the time comes she will choose whether to go for a gastric bypass (gastric Ballon), 360 liposuction, butt lift or breasts implant procedure.

Kate Actress, Murugi Munyi, Jackie Matubia and Risper Faith are among Kenyan celebrities who have undergone weight loss procedures.

