Mithika Linturi leads Kiraitu Murungi in Meru gubernatorial race





Mithika Linturi looks set to defeat incumbent Kiraitu Murungi in the Meru gubernatorial race on August 9, 2022, if an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa in July is accurate.

Linturi, the area Senator, commands a 37.6 percent lead in the polls ahead of Kawira Mwangaza with 30.2 percent.

Mwangaza is the outgoing Woman Representative.

The incumbent is third on 27.8 percent.

About 4.4 percent are yet to decide whom they will elect.

Murungi, who defeated Peter Munya in the 2017 polls, is hoping to defend his seat and serve for a second and last term.

Linturi, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate meanwhile appears as popular as his political vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kathuri Murungi is the most popular Senatorial candidate with a 60.5 percent rating.

Mr Joseph Arimba is a distant second, polling 18.6 percent of the votes cast.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions are occupied by Mr James Ntongai (10.0 percent), Mr Captain Goodle (4.5) percent, Mr Kinoti Marete (3.5 percent), and Mr Jonathan Gikabu who managed 1.2 percent.

In the Meru county woman representative position, Ms Elizabeth Kairemia emerged as the most popular candidate at 46.2 percent, and the second position was taken by Mr Felicity Nkirote who accumulated 25.1 percent.

Ms Edith Mwirigi whose popularity is ranked at 21.3 percent was third while the fourth position was taken by Ms Gakii Mbui whose popularity is 5.6 percent.

The poll noted that 1.8 percent of the voters were yet to make a decision on who they will be voting for.