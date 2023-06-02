Mother of flamboyant city lawyer to be buried today





The mother of renowned flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir will be buried on Friday, June 2, at Cheptongei in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Catherine Suter died on May 27 after a long battle with cancer and was later taken to Lee Funeral Home.

“My mother fought her aggressive cancer with stoicism, faithfulness to God and courage. She never once cried in her searing pain. I thank God for giving her to me. She finds peace and serenity in heaven,” Donald said the day after his mother’s death.

Earlier, the lawyer had flown his mother to India to search for oncologists who could give her advanced treatment.

During the treatment journey, Donald’s love for his mother was evident as he sought all available treatments for her.

A number of people, including politicians, are expected to attend the requiem mass at Cheptongei Primary School and the final burial ceremony later in the day.

Former Baringo County senator and Kanu party leader Gideon Moi said Catherine’s death had left a huge void that could never be filled.

“To my brother Kipkorir, you took care of your mother not as a burden but out of conscience, boundless love and the understanding that the way you take care of your parents is the way your children will take care of you. I share your grief at this unimaginably difficult time and assure you of my support as a friend and brother,” Gideon said.

Donald is a close friend of both President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

His close relationship with the two leaders is expected to attract several leaders today as he bids farewell to his mother.

Donald recently met the President at State House, their first meeting since the last election in which the lawyer strongly supported Mr Odinga.

During their meeting, Donald said that the elections were over and that leaders must accept the outcome and work together for the benefit of all Kenyans.

