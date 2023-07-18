Moya David breaks silence over his alleged affair with wealthy sugar mummy





Popular TikTok star Moya David has finally broken his silence regarding the ongoing rumors surrounding his alleged relationship with a wealthy female sponsor who has purportedly been funding his lavish lifestyle and high-end businesses in town.

The talented dancer has made it clear that he had no intention of addressing the speculations.

“I won’t be clearing any rumours unless they say I drink KEG. There is absolutely nothing to clear or talk about. Rumors will remain rumors. Hii ni maajabu,” Moya said on Instagram.

The dancer, widely known for his viral dance videos, was recently exposed for allegedly cheating on his sugar mummy.

Blogger Edgar Obare was the first to break the news, sharing a video that allegedly showed Moya in the company of his alleged sugar mummy.

According to Obare, the sugar mummy is extremely wealthy and has been financing Moya’s luxurious lifestyle, which he frequently showcases online.

Among the alleged gifts from the sugar mummy to Moya is a Prado TX and a salon business. However, recent developments indicate that the sugar mummy has repossessed the car and ceased her financial support, leading to the closure of Moya’s salon last week.

“Dancer David Moya exposed as an ungrateful sugar baby who allegedly started cheating on his sponsor… leading him to lose his Prado TX and salon,” Obare captioned a video he posted online.

The claims sparked mixed reactions from fans who had assumed that Moya’s successful dancing career was the source of his wealth.

He was bashed online for flaunting his luxurious lifestyle online, which gave the impression that he had attained his wealth through hard work, while the reality suggested otherwise with the alleged sugar mummy sponsorship.

A few days after the rumors surfaced, Moya shared a video on his Instagram Stories, seemingly dismissing the scandal.

He poste a photo of himself standing next to a sleek black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, with the a caption that read “Niliwawarn,” seemingly directed at his haters.

Nairobi News reached out to the content creator for a comment, but all our calls went unanswered.

