Hamisa Mobetto: I’m hopeful of a happy marriage





Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, whose love life has become a topic of fascination, continues to exude unwavering hope for a blissful marital future.

The internet recently buzzed with intrigue after revealing her affluent beau, Kevin Sowax. In a candid chat with journalists, Mobetto spoke about her unyielding optimism, expressing her belief in a divine plan for her love life.

“God’s timing is the best. I can’t say exactly when, but I pray for the best. There’s no woman who doesn’t want to get married, maybe a few,” she said with a smile, radiating a spirit that captivated all who listened.

Reflecting on her journey, Mobetto confessed to once doubting the sanctity of marriage. However, that all changed when she felt she had found her soulmate.

“For a while, I was seeing that I didn’t have faith in marriage. During that period, I had never really seen any example that I should have my marriage like a certain man and his wife,” she confessed, her vulnerability endearing her to the public even more.

“But now I see the importance of marriage, considering that now I have children, and I know that the importance of the husband will be this and that. Now I see examples, I see things on the internet until I feel like getting married,” she explained.

Even before the big reveal, Mobetto had been showering her bae with adoration, their love story unfolding under the radar.

In a heartfelt tribute to her beloved, she once said, “To the man fixing the part of me he didn’t break, Thank you for taking good care of my heart bebb! Nobody gets you like me.”

The depth of her feelings was evident as she added, “Thank you for showing me what true love is. You have been nothing but the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

At the time, she also thanked him for buying her a Range Rover.

“Yani kuna wanaume… alafu kuna mwanaume wangu mimi hapa. Thank you, baby… I literally wanna cry. Thank you for showing me what true love is. You have been nothing but the best thing that has ever happened to me. Nakupenda weeh, roho yangu weee. Kwako sijiwezi…ohh mai Laaaavuuuu,” she added.

Mr Sowax, known for his privacy, finally opened up about their relationship this month, reaffirming the strength of their bond. “From the moment I saw you, I knew you were the one. The more I get to know you, the stronger my feelings grow. I’m grateful to have you in my life and excited for the future experience,” he declared, dispelling any doubts about their connection.

