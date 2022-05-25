Mudavadi vows to deliver 90% of Western to Ruto





Musalia Mudavadi says he is confident of delivering 90% of Western Kenya votes to William Ruto in the August 2022 polls.

He spoke at a rally in Western Kenya while confirming he’d signed an agreement to deliver 70% of the votes in the region in exchange for 30% of the government.

“I helped Baba (Raila Odinga) garner 90% of the votes in Western in 2017, but he used the numbers to negotiate for a stake in government without consulting me,” said Mudavadi.

“That’s why I’m confident of doing the same for Ruto. I thank you for the support and trust because we are doing this to improve the lives of our community. 70% is less, we will bring 90%.”

Mudavadi also urged Kenyans to back him and Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula who are actively campaigning for Ruto at the expense of Odinga.

Mudavadi has pitched camp in Kakamega and Bungoma counties for the past three days. He is also expected in Busia.

He faces great challenge from an alternative force that is campaigning for Odinga led by Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kenneth Marende, and Ayub Savula.

In the event Ruto bags the presidency, Mudavadi who’s in the past served as vice-president, is expected to be appointed as the premier Cabinet Secretary.