Muhoozi now invites Ruto to Kampala, weeks after threatening to topple him

President William Ruto is seen with his new aide-de-camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga during the burial ceremony of Jackson Reriani, brother to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Hiriga village in Nyeri on October 4, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

President William Ruto is seen with his new aide-de-camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga during the burial ceremony of Jackson Reriani, brother to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Hiriga village in Nyeri on October 4, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has invited President William Ruto to Kampala ahead of the ‘Patriotic Youth Conference’ event, weeks after threatening to topple him.

Saying that he has blessings from his father to hold the event, Muhoozi tweeted, “As the Commander-in- Chief of the Mighty MK Army, I’m glad to announce that our Supreme Commander of the Revolution H.E.@KagutaMuseveni has allowed us to have a ‘Patriotic Youth Conference’ in the next few weeks. It will be a great time to interact!”

Also read: Four interesting facts about late Angela Chibalonza’s teen daughter, Wonder

As the Commander-in- Chief of the Mighty MK Army, I'm glad to announce that our Supreme Commander of the Revolution H.E.@KagutaMuseveni has allowed us to have a 'Patriotic Youth Conference' in the next few weeks. It will be a great time to interact! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 27, 2022

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

The event he says will provide guidance to the younger generation under the leadership of President Museveni.

“We shall have guest speakers from all over the world! We are struggling for a better world! The Ugandan Revolution under the guidance of our eternal Commandante@KagutaMuseveni will provide answers for the young generation!”

We shall have guest speakers from all over the world! We are struggling for a better world! The Ugandan Revolution under the guidance of our eternal Commandante @KagutaMuseveni will provide answers for the young generation! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 27, 2022

However, the now military General has also extended his invitation to Uganda’s President, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, former South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Also read: TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

Also on his list of invited guests are South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr. Abiy Ahmed- the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Joseph Biden of the United States of America.

The invitation plans comes hours after he announced that he would be succeeding his father in the 2026 general elections saying that would be his gift to his mother.

“The only way I can re-pay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!!”

The only way I can re-pay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 27, 2022

In a post, Muhoozi had initially praised his mother, the First Lady and the Cabinet Secretary of both the Ministry of Education and Sports in Uganda, saying, “My mother has always been an angel for me. She is simply perfect! Like most men feel for their mothers!!”

Also, read our top stories today:

President Ruto restores punctuality, no time wastage

New Ride: Boni Khalwale gifts himself Sh8 million machine – Video

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022