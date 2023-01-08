Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s burial date set





The family of Edwin Chiloba, a LGBT activist, has condemned the murder of their kin and demanded for justice.

The family asked the State agencies to bring to book those involved in gruesome murder.

“He is a human being and no human being should lose their life because everyone has the right to live. We demand that justice be served and we will not rest until he has gotten justice,” Caustencia Tanui, a cousin to the deceased, told Nairobi News.

She noted that as a family, they were shocked to learn about their kin’s sexual orientation.

“We did not know about his other life. He used to tell us that he was only involved in fashion and we even supported him during the Kitenge-festivals but we are shocked about it,” she added.

Ms Tanui disclosed the kin, an orphan, had changed course from Education to Fashion design at the University without their knowledge.

Ms Tanui also defended the spiritual parents who sponsored his university education, claiming they have no LGBT rights connection.

She revealed that the bishop had deposited Sh125,000 as university fees to enable him to complete his studies by April.

“When he changed it, the sister who was paying his fees, stopped. He later deferred but met the spiritual parents who paid for his fees . . . His sponsor was really keen on his spiritual life and education,” she added.

The family member said their kin was brought upright and even underwent through cultural rites that include traditional circumcision.

She said plans to lay to rest their kin on January 14, 2022, at Sergoit, Moiben have started as they await for post-mortem results