How city man’s plan to con attendant using altered Mpesa message failed

An Mpesa user at an outlet in Nairobi. PHOTO | DAILY NATION

Police in Kahawa Sukari on Saturday, January 7, 2023, arrested a man who attempted to con a petrol station attendant of Sh3,000 after he altered a Mpesa message.

Mr Nicholas Maina, a mechanic working in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, had, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, fueled petrol worth Sh300.

Then later in the night went back to the petrol station and spoke to the attendant showing a Sh3000 Mpesa payment, and he demanded a refund.

In an amateur video seen by Nairobi News, the man is captured narrating why he decided to alter the Mpesa message to steal from the attendant.

“I am not drunk as we talk, the vehicle is mine and trust me I have never ever stolen from anyone,” he is captured saying.

Mr Maina said that someone had helped him edit the message and asked him to rush to the petrol station and demand a refund.

He identified the man as Mr Njoroge, who hailed from Murang’a County and convinced him that he would manage to get the money from the attendant.

The man said that Mr Njoroge paid him a visit in Githurai when they hatched the plan to have the money.

The attendant is then heard asking the suspect whether he was the one who had in the past conned him Sh7,000.

“I have never stolen from anyone, in fact, I usually feel very pained when someone steals from another,” he is captured saying.

Mr Maina said he would not repeat that mistake again, but the gathered mob did not listen. They tell him Sh3,000 is such a little amount that it would have cost him his life.

Nairobi News has established that police officers attached to Kahawa Sukari station heard of the commotion and arrested the suspect.

