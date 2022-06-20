Museveni in Nairobi for DR Congo talks

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni addresses the nation at State House in Entebbe, Uganda in this photo taken on September 9, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is among Heads of State attending the East African Community (EAC) Conclave on the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Nairobi.

Museveni, 77, who’s ruled Uganda since 1986, is expected to address the meeting on the endless fights in DRC that are threatening the peace and security of neighbouring countries including Uganda and Rwanda.

Museveni’s tour of Nairobi comes a few days after his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba visited President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed the same matter.

The eastern part of DRC has hardly known peace since the M23 rebel group staged war with the government, leading to the deaths of hundreds, and thousands displaced.

Recently, the rebel group captured Bunagana town which borders Uganda.

Museveni’s visit comes days after President Kenyatta called for the immediate deployment of a new regional military force to the eastern part of DRC to restore peace.

The instability in DR Congo forced Uganda to deploy its military in the country in pursuit of the militant Islamist rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Also present in Nairobi for the meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta is Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo).

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania is represented at the meeting by the country’s ambassador to Kenya, High Commissioner John Stephen Simbachawene.