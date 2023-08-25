Muthama proposes split of Kitui county amidst political debates





Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, who also serves as a Member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), has entered the discussion surrounding the proposition to divide Kitui County into two separate entities.

Muthama’s voice adds weight to the discourse on decentralizing government services for the benefit of Kitui County residents.

While addressing the media, Muthama said that he supports the proposal to increase the number of counties from the current 47.

“There are some counties which do not receive fairness. I said that Mwingi should be divided from Kitui to be different counties,” Mr Muthama said.

He stated that Kitui is larger than Machakos and Makueni counties combined and that some services will only reach the residents if the number of counties is increased.

Muthama stated that some issues the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition raised do not need demonstrations witnessed a month ago, which can be deliberated smoothly before the National Assembly.

On the proposal from the opposition to create the Office of the Opposition Leader in Parliament, Muthama said that the matter will be addressed before the House when the motion has been tabled and does not need protests and destruction of properties.

“This is about the law and doesn’t have to be a problem. It is for the Parliament to sit and agree on the amount of money allocated to the office, no need of going to the streets.”

He also defended the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, following criticism from the opposition side, saying that the Ambassador spoke about what the international community observed in the 2022 election and confirmed that it was credible.

Also, the former Senator asked Kenyans to be patient with the Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto, saying that the cost of living would be down in a matter of days.

He accused the former Prime Minister Mr Raila Odinga of taking part in the last regime to increase the cost of living, saying that President William Ruto’s government picked up a messed economy.