Muthee Kiengei quits comedy, turns to preaching





Popular comedian-cum-pastor Ben Muthee Kiengei has made a surprising announcement, revealing his departure from the comedy industry after a successful 14-year old career.

The Kameme FM’s radio co-host, widely known for his comedic prowess, declared on June 9, 2023, that he would no longer host any comedy shows.

He also asked his fans to cease referring to him as a comedian.

The moves comes as the man of cloth, who’s also the founder of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church, expressed his intention to devote his time and energy to his religious calling and extend his philanthropic endeavors towards aiding the less fortunate in society.

In a heartfelt statement during his service, pastor Kiengei emphasized his new role as a full-time minister and shared his plans for the future.

“I am no longer a comedian but a full-time minister. I will no longer be recording Kiengei Live show. I am not going to be involved in all that.

I want to pass that to a son that I have raised, MC Jimmie Kajim. I understand his potential and I am handing over the mantle to him. I want to ask him to also bless others in his journey,” he announced.

With a touch of sentimentality, he addressed MC Jimmie Kajim, urging him never to bring shame upon the foundation he has laid.

The torch is now passed to the talented MC Jimmie Kajim, whom Pastor Ben Kiengei believes possesses great potential to continue the legacy and bring joy to audiences.

As a symbol of his commitment, Pastor Ben Kiengei changed his name to Rev Ben and urged others to address him with the newfound respect his role commands.

“From now on, call me Rev Ben. If you did not take me seriously before, start taking me seriously now. If you want to laugh, go and enjoy the humor shared every Friday. We are exiting from the Kiengei Live comedy show and entering the era of the Kajim comedy show,” Pastor Ben Kiengei added.

In an inspiring message to his followers, Pastor Ben Kiengei emphasized the importance of mentorship and encouraged everyone never to leave a position empty when there are individuals who can benefit from guidance and support.

Muthee Kiengei alias Guka wa Nairobi name started picking back in 2006 when he joined street comedy in Nakuru and got featured in various Kikuyu shows.

MC Jimmie Kajim is a comedian and a radio presenter at Radio Africa’s Gukena FM.

On Friday, 7 June, he launched The Kajim Show at an event attended by politicians and fellow comedians at Kiambu road.

